Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $76.50

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $189,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $79,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

