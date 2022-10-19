Comparing ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) & Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Absolute Software and ITOCHU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Absolute Software presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Absolute Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than ITOCHU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

70.4% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $197.31 million 2.91 -$24.49 million ($0.48) -23.17 ITOCHU $100.44 billion 0.40 $6.70 billion $8.34 6.14

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITOCHU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software -12.41% N/A N/A ITOCHU 6.08% 15.90% 6.15%

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Absolute Software pays out -52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Absolute Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to healthcare organizations, educational institutions, governmental agencies, and individual consumers. It operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Latin America. Absolute Software Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ITOCHU

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.