Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Head to Head Contrast

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 394.51%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $27.91 million 2.61 $5.41 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.95 -$122.66 million ($0.45) -4.04

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 17.04% 29.44% 23.37% Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

