Polaris (NYSE:PII) vs. Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tritium DCFC and Polaris are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tritium DCFC and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Polaris 0 4 6 1 2.73

Tritium DCFC currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.22%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $126.09, indicating a potential upside of 27.56%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Polaris.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A Polaris 3.27% 41.72% 9.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.15 -$127.56 million N/A N/A Polaris $8.20 billion 0.72 $493.90 million $4.30 22.99

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Tritium DCFC.

Summary

Polaris beats Tritium DCFC on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also provides quadricycles and moto-roadsters; ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

