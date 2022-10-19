Contrasting Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.54% 31.74% 8.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reborn Coffee and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 329.69%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.49 $42.28 million $1.22 15.56

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

