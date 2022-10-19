FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Critical Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.90% N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares 25.67% 6.05% 0.88%

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FFW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.49 $5.72 million $5.00 9.30 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.01 $154.66 million $1.03 20.54

This table compares FFW and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FFW and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than FFW.

Volatility & Risk

FFW has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats FFW on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

