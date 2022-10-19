FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Lowered by Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Friday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

ABX opened at C$20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.