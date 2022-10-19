Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $104.59 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.