Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.