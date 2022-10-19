Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

RDN opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

