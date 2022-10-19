Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $271.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NSC opened at $222.34 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

