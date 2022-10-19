Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

