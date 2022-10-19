Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Webster Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:WBS opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
