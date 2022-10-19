Investors Purchase Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Put Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 34,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,037% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,603 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

