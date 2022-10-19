Investors Purchase High Volume of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Call Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 284% compared to the typical volume of 1,304 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

