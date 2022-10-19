Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %
Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.36.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Plus Therapeutics worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
