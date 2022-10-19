Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,700 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 1,796 put options.

Shares of ACWX opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

