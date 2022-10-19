Performance Food Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,087 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 557% compared to the typical volume of 470 put options.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

