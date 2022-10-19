Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rocket Companies Call Options (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,107 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 13,710 call options.

Shares of RKT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,322,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,693,854.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 856,900 shares of company stock worth $6,842,425 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

