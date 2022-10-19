Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the average volume of 629 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.