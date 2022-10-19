Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,638 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

KNX stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

