Head-To-Head Review: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% Privia Health Group -4.17% -9.44% -6.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 6.45 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.56 Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.93 -$188.23 million ($0.46) -74.06

Analyst Ratings

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reunion Neuroscience and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Reunion Neuroscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

