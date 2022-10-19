Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

