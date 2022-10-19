Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $615.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.