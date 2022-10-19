Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY22 guidance at $9.48-9.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.