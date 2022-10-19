Head-To-Head Comparison: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 9.95 $534.09 million $2.22 21.33 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 2.67 $250,000.00 $0.08 23.44

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 6 1 2.70 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 9.91% 18.46% 4.43%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

