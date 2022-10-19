FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXAGet Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

