FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

