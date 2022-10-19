Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

