Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.22.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $91.05.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

