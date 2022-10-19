Morgan Stanley Lowers Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $91.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 1.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $80,655,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.