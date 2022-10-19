Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

