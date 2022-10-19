Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

