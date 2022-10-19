Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $115.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

