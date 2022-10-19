StockNews.com Upgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to “Strong-Buy”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $71.11 on Monday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.