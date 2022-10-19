Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Grows By 11.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 612,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

