International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,744 call options.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Amundi lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

