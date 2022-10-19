Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Drops By 8.2%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $267.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $239,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 92.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

