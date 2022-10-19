Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Boxlight worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

