Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Boxlight worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Boxlight Stock Performance
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.