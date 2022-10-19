Ally Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average volume of 6,922 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

