BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BancFirst news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $530,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 402,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BancFirst Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

