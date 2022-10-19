Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 25,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

