Citigroup Increases Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $15.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $863.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

