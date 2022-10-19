Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.70 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 51.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Cricut stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cricut by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
