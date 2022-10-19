Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.70 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 51.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cricut by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.