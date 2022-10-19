Piper Sandler Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $293.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $300.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $51,376,247. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

