Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.