Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

