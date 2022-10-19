L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

FSTR stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

