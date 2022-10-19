Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

