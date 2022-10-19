Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

