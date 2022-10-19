Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.