Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

