Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

