Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

