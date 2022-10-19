Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.