Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

